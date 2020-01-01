Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Home Depot’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12. The company has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $168.21 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

