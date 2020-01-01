HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. HOQU has a total market cap of $244,365.00 and $46,089.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

