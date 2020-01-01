HSBC Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.90 ($94.07).

