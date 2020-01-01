HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,516.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $8,516.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059997 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00573086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00234579 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

