Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Cap of $681.92 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $681.92 million and approximately $105.59 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023539 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

