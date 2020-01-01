Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

