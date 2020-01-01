Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $854.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a market capitalization of $306,700.00 and approximately $854.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00386090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

