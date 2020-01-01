Hush (HUSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $252.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $287,063.00 and $252.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

