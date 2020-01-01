Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,444.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $15,444.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.