Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Hydro has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Fatbtc, Upbit and BitForex. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $254,522.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitMart, IDAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

