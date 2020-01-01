HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $49.41 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00015341 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, OKEx and Gate.io. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $49.41 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,469,730 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bithumb, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

