iBTC (IBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, iBTC has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a market capitalization of $6,803.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.