ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.45 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $58.82 million and $4.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OOOBTC, Allbit and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,228,503 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, COSS, ABCC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

