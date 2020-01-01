iEthereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $170.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One iEthereum token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $486,180.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.