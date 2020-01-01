IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,321.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IG Gold

IGG is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

