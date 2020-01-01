Ignis (IGNIS) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ignis has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $1.07 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Indodax and Coinbit. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Indodax, STEX, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

