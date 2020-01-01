Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0019

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Coinrail. Ink has a market cap of $904,564.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Exmo, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

