Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Volume of $42,114.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $221,072.00 and approximately $42,114.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

