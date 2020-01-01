Innova Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $53,159.00 and $48.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000132 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.