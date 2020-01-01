Innova Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Innova has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $44,193.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

