Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce sales of $172.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $136.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $641.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

