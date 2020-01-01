InsaneCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41,835.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,835.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00583504 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,095,185 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

