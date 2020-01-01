Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Inseego stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inseego by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

