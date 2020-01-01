Insight Chain (INB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Insight Chain has a market cap of $159.75 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00335940 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

