Insolar (INS) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002998 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Mercatox and Kucoin. In the last week, Insolar has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Liqui, Bithumb, Binance, OKex, Radar Relay and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

