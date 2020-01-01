Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.43

Media coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Intel’s analysis:

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.