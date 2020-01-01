International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.59% of International Money Express worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. International Money Express Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $452.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.80 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

