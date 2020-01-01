Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.68 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.68 ($3.12) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.