Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.35 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

