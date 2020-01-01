Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) in the last few weeks:

1/1/2020 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

12/24/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

12/17/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

11/28/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

11/21/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

11/19/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/15/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

11/9/2019 – Peoples Utah Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 31,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $106,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,231,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.