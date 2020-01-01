Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2019 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 295 ($3.88).

12/11/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18).

12/5/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).

12/4/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/2/2019 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 310 ($4.08).

12/2/2019 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/27/2019 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/27/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 242 ($3.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 245 ($3.22).

11/27/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/18/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/8/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 210 ($2.76).

11/6/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 235.35 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.91. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. Glencore PLC has a one year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

