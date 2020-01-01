Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 1st (ALLT, ARCC, BIOS, BPY, CELH, CINF, FOXF, GOOD, HIFS, HURC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 1st:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Allot Communications Ltd alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.