Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Horizon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 457.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

