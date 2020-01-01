ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $479,092.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. ION has a total market cap of $479,092.00 and $50.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,204,316 coins and its circulating supply is 12,304,316 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.