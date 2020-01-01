Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,154 shares of company stock worth $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

