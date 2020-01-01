IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.49 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub and Cobinhood. In the last week, IOST has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $57.95 million and $17.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.06047443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023874 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, GOPAX, WazirX, CoinZest, ABCC, Livecoin, Coineal, Vebitcoin, OKEx, DragonEX, BigONE, Bitrue, Bithumb, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bitkub, Koinex, BitMax, CoinBene, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, IDAX, BitMart, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

