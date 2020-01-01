IOST Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Kucoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $58.69 million and $18.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.06030429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Coineal, BitMart, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, BigONE, ABCC, BitMax, CoinZest, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Bitkub, OTCBTC, GOPAX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Bitrue, Bithumb, WazirX, Koinex, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

