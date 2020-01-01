IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.74 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx and Huobi. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $1.72 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

