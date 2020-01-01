IoT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $8.74 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bithumb. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

