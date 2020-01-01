IOTA 1-Day Volume Tops $4.06 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex and CoinFalcon. IOTA has a total market cap of $449.30 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ovis, Binance, Upbit, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, Exrates, Coinone, OKEx, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

