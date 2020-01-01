IQ.cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $3,894.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.