iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after buying an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,446,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.