Italo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Italo has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $29,856.00 and $6.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,529,470 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

