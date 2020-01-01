J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J C Penney earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the department store operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

JCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J C Penney will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

