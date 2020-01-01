Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

