Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €86.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €92.20 ($107.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.09. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.