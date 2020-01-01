Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 26.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $587,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

