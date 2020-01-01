Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,931.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $32,603.00 and $22,931.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.