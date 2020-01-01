Jibrel Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $809.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $809.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

