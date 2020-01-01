Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $31,266.00 and $296.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

